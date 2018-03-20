CHENNAI: Global hospitality chain Hilton announced that it would be adding two more hotels to its fold, following an agreement signed with the Embassy Group on Monday. The company plans to invest an estimated Rs 600 crore on the development of these two hotels.

Strategically located within the 100-acre Embassy TechVillage Business Park near Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, South Bengaluru, the 500-room dual-branded hotel features a Hilton Hotels & Resorts and a Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the same complex. Following the Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links and the subsequent signing of the first dual-branded 620-keys twin hotels at Embassy Manyata Business Park, this is the third project with Hilton.

“We are focused on delivering landmark hotels that will provide an elevated service for our corporate occupiers within their work environment. As in the past five years, the mainstay of our hospitality foray will be to build hotels and mixed-use developments as part of our business parks,” said Jitu Virwani, chairman and MD of Embassy Group.