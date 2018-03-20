NEW DELHI:India has begun an informal two-day meeting between around 50 members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to try and break the growing impasse in global trade tariff structures. The meeting will deliberate upon ways to create a positive atmosphere for carrying forward the mandate of the global trade organisation, sources said.

India, for its part, is expected to press for removal of protectionist measures and promotion of free trade at the meeting, which is being attended by representatives of 50 countries, including the US, some African nations and China. “We are facing many challenges in the WTO and outside. Trade environment globally is risky now. We will try to have an honest conversation at the informal WTO meeting here,” said WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo. The meeting would also discuss the appointment of members of the appellate body of the WTO’s dispute settlement body. The US has blocked appointment of these members, which would hamper its functioning.