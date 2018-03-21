NEW DELHI: MSME Minister Giriraj Singh today said 266 districts have achieved the target of 75 projects under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme during 2016-17.

There are around 707 districts all over India as of 2016.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Singh said that targets under PMEGP are set in terms of Margin Money allocation, and a target of minimum 75 projects per district has been allocated to all the districts in the country with average Margin Money of Rs 2 lakh per project (project cost Rs 8-10 lakh) in order to have equal distribution of targets and to achieve inclusive growth.

"Efforts are made to achieve the target of 75 units for each district and to that end principal secretaries of state governments are requested from time to time to monitor the scheme.

District level advisory committees headed by the MPs of respective districts also monitor the scheme," Singh said.

Besides, the minister said review meetings at state level are arranged regularly wherever poor achievement has been observed.

"During State Level Monitoring Committee Meetings (SLMC) of respective states financing bank branches, they are advised to sanction more PMEGP projects in poor performing districts.

Awareness camps at district level and state level are being organised in order to propagate the PMEGP scheme for the development of micro industries," Singh said.