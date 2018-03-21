CHENNAI: Force Motors on Tuesday entered into a joint venture with Rolls Royce Power Systems for developing diesel engines for power generation and rail applications.

The new JV, ‘Force MTU Power Systems’, will be producing the Series 1600 engine, particularly suitable for power generation and rail underfloor applications, from the Rolls Royce Power Systems universe in India. The new manufacturing facility will be set up in Chakan, Pune at an initial outlay of `300 crore.