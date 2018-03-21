MUMBAI: Global cues and value buying pushed the Indian equity markets higher on Wednesday.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in capital goods, banking and oil and gas stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed the day's trade at 33,136.18 points, up by 139.42 points or 0.42 per cent, from its previous close of 32,996.76 points.

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher during the day's trade. It gained 30.90 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 10,155.25 points.