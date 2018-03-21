MUMBAI:Improving technology and its swift adoption across banking and financial systems will help private lenders increase their market share from the current 30 per cent to 50 per cent in the next five years said Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“India has the potential to be a $10 trillion economy by 2030. I believe that over the next five years, private sector banks can increase their market share from 30 per cent to 50 per cent,” said Kotak.

He said that in just about nine months, Kotak’s 811, a zero-charged digital bank account launched last year based on Aadhaar authentication, helped the bank increase its customer base from 8 million to 12 million. As a result, the bank also garnered a neat 8 per cent share in the country’s burgeoning mobile transactions, he said.

Considering the increase in business, Kotak said the bank will add more footprint as there was a need for increasing banking presence across the country. Currently, it has presence in two-thirds of the country, it said, adding that it was looking at a combination of digital and physical banking to scale the rest.

To cash in on the evolving technology, the private lender also announced its digital-first organic growth strategy in the presence of Nandan Nilekani, the founding chairman of UIDAI, which provides Aadhaar. Kotak Bank will now be driven by the new ABCD charter, which stands for Artificial Intelligence-enabled app, Biometric-enabled branch, Context-enhanced customer experience and Data-empowered design.