NEW DELHI: Over 12,000 cases related to cyber crime were registered during 2016, up from 9,622 in 2014, Parliament was informed today.

"As per the data maintained by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 9,622, 11592 and 12,317 cyber crime cases were registered during the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively," Minister of State for Electronics and IT K J Alphons said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In response to a separate query, the minister said a total of 5, 8 and 17 cases were registered during the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, under section 67B of IT Act, 2000, as per information provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs.

These cases pertained to publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act etc in electronic form.

"Further, a total of 40, 94 and 48 cases were registered during the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, under section 14 (using child for pornographic purposes) & section 15 (storage of pornographic material involving child) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012," he said.

Alphons said the government has adequate institutional mechanism under the IT Act, 2000, Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indecent Women Representation Act, POCSO etc to bring culprits under book.