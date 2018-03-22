NEW DELHI: India’s banks are expected to continue reporting losses for at least another year, global ratings agency S&P Global Ratings noted on Tuesday, pointing out that it expects Indian banks to accelerate recognition of Non-performing Assets (NPA) and provisioning for the same during the next few quarters.

“The resolution of these non-performing loans will gain momentum in Fiscal 2018 under the new bankruptcy code, and the haircuts will crystallise. Fiscal 2019, akin to Fiscal 2018, will be the year of rise in provisioning. We expect the strengthened legal framework to accelerate recovery rates only in the next credit cycle,” the agency said in a note titled ‘Will the global economic recovery lift banks in major emerging markets?’.

The process of cleaning up NPAs is expected to lead to an increase in provisioning, with S&P stating that this would lead “public-sector banking to report losses for another year”. However, the government’s recapitalisation plan will help banks withstand the haircuts, while also meeting capital requirements.

“The earnings will also be dragged down by lower Treasury income amid rising interest rates. The large proposed recapitalisation of the public-sector banking will help the banks make large haircuts on delinquent loans while still meeting the regulatory capital requirements.” But, post the clean-up, S&P forecasts a steady turnaround from next fiscal year.

There are risks to the expected recovery, however, with delays possible if “large unexpected NPLs materialize in the agriculture sector (if there is a poor monsoon season or agriculture loan waivers hurt credit discipline), small- to mid-size enterprise (SME) loans (because entities with business models based on tax arbitrage could struggle in the post-GST era), or in the loan-against-property segment.”

Upcoming elections are also being seen as a possible threat to credit discipline, with S&P noting that while India’s well-entrenched democratic institutions and free press underpin policy stability and predictability “the next general elections are in 2019, and populist measures such as agriculture loan waivers could gain momentum”.