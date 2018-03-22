An IndiGo aircraft (Image used for representational purpose only)

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday rejected the report of collaborating with Qatar Airways to bid for Air India.

IndiGo in a statement clarified that there are no ongoing discussions of such nature.

“There have been some Press reports indicating that IndiGo is partnering with an airline from the Gulf to bid for Air India,” IndiGo said.

“While IndiGo normally doesn't respond to rumours, in this particular instance, we would like to state that there are no ongoing discussions of this nature,” it added.

As per some media reports, IndiGo and Qatar Airways were likely to make a joint bid for Air India.

IndiGo is owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, while Qatar Airways is owned by the Government of Qatar.