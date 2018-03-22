MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex pared initial gains to trade in a range today, amid global volatility after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.

The 30-share index was trading at 33,152.99 at 1150hrs, with a gain of 16.81 points, or 0.05 per cent.

The broader Nifty index was trading below the key 10,200-level, at 10,176.70, up 21.05 points or 0.21 per cent. Weakness was seen in banking and realty stocks.

Major losers include SBI, M&M, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Adani Port, falling up to 2 per cent.

While, gainers were ONGC, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

Asian markets witnessed volatility after the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent yesterday, signalling two more hikes for 2018.

Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.99 per cent, or 211.02 points, to close at 21,591.99, while the broader Topix swung between losses and gains, to trade 0.65 per cent, or 11.10 points, higher at 1,727.39.

US stocks ended a choppy session slightly lower yesterday.