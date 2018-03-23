With this huge wave of ‘people being glued to their phones’ taking over, most people are online 24/7. Whether it’s reading your emails, booking a table at the restaurant, or even getting flowers delivered to someone, that little device in your hands can pretty much do everything. The many apps in your phone are created with a purpose of making your life easier. So, when it comes to travel, there are plenty of apps that will help you plan your trip, find cheaper deals, and even make confirmed bookings. All from the comfort of your home.

Here are some trip planner apps that will make your travel planning easier and will also save your time and money.

Booking.com

One of the best apps to plan your vacation, Booking.com offers everything from budget hotels, to service apartments, to luxury villas, and heritage properties. All you have to do is enter your destination, add check in and check out dates, type in the number of guests and let the app work its magic. With its features like sort and filter, you can save a lot of time in searching your best pick across its extensive portfolio.

Airbnb

One of the recently picked up trends, Airbnb offers service to lease or rent a lodging for short-term. The types of accommodation offered includes cottages, apartments, homestays, hostel beds, or hotel rooms. This app enables you to have access to vacation home rentals, new experiences and new people. The takeaway? You can end making a whole lot of new friends. This amazing worldwide community of hosts and travellers is interdependent. Once you log in, you can enter in your details and find your perfect home away from home. Moreover, you can even chat with the host before your visit.

TripHobo

One of the best travel planning apps available for download on the Android and iOS platforms, TripHobo is an online trip planner. Want to really save your time and money, we suggest you get TripHobo today. This app will help you come up with an out and out trip plan, complete with flight information, hotel confirmations, and tour bookings. It’s many unique features like group planning and budget calculator will make your trip planning process a fun one!

Viator

Viator is one of the best apps for booking tours and activities at your destination city. Why wait in lines when you can book and confirm your tour ticket even before you depart. With this app you can book and confirm city tours, guided tours, helicopter tours, single day trips, multi day trips, show tickets, sightseeing tours, popular activities and things to do in hundreds of destinations from around the world. You can also browse through and book hundreds of curated tours and activities.

Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a travel metasearch engine that enables you to find cheap domestic and international flights. Whether booking in advance or looking for last minute deals, whether looking for full service carriers or low-cost carries, Skyscanner is the answer to your every query. You can instantly search, compare and book cheap flights. Not just that, you can also book hotels and car rentals using Skyscanner.