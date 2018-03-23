US President Donald Trump on Thursday walked the talk by signing an executive memorandum to impose about $60 billion in retaliatory tariffs on Chinese imports to the US. The move, coming 20 days after Trump tweeted “trade wars are good and easy to win”, sets the stage for a protracted trade tussle between two of the world’s biggest economies.

The new measures, designed to penalise China for its “unfair trade practices”, will cripple the Asian major’s investment activity in the US. Trump has accused China of stealing US firms’ intellectual property and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is investigating the matter. The US Trade Representative will publish a list of products that will face higher tariffs in the next 15 days. The tariffs would target products in the technology sector where China has an edge.

Trump said China was given notice about the impending action and there’s room for negotiation with the Asian giant. However, the US will step up the pressure by introducing more such measures.

“This is the first of many” trade actions, Trump said as he signed the memo in the White House. Trump also asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to propose new investment restrictions on Chinese firms within 60 days.

“This has been long in the making,” Trump said, adding “We have a tremendous intellectual property theft situation going on with China.”

While China said it would retaliate against the new US tariffs, it had already dropped hints it was willing to change course. Earlier this week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would not force foreign firms to transfer technology to domestic ones, protecting intellectual property.

Meanwhile, Trump passed the move as fulfillment of an election promise. “I pledged that if elected I would use every lawful tool to combat unfair trade, protect American workers, and defend our national security. Today, we took another critical step to fulfill that commitment,” he tweeted.

America’s chargesheet