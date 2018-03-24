NEW DELHI: Commodity exchange MCX has provided the information and documents sought by the CBI.

The CBI has registered a case against former MCX MD Jignesh Shah, four former chairpersons of the Forward Market Commission and others for allegedly facilitating nationwide exchange status for MCX in 2003.

"CBI have sought certain information/documents from the company, which has been provided," MCX said in a BSE filing today.