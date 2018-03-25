Recently Raymond rolled out a film titled It all begins with Black for its All Black collection. The film features Jugpreet Singh Bajwa, a singer and writer who is visually impaired since he was six months old. Bajwa pays a poetic ode to the colour black and says how the colour has more hues than one can imagine. Rarely in contemporary Indian advertising do you see such beautiful poetry on screen:

In Black, I see things you don’t.

Flawless, like a night that roars with elegance.

Selfless, like a state that wants to elevate every bit of your chalky musings.

Fluid, like the drape that takes your shape as you conquer every cityscape.

Hopeful, like the dawn that promises to spawn a yarn that makes the past a …

Black is quiet as a hush, that says your presence needn’t rush to make itself felt.

Black is unapologetically creative, like a poet doesn’t give a dime about the rhyme as long as there’s reason.

I see restlessness, I see a lot of things …

… and it all begins with black.

Over the ages, Black has always been a classic fashion favourite. Many creative interpretations have been tried on black as a colour because it is an intrinsic and inseparable part of every discerning gentleman’s wardrobe. Black beautifully complements every persona depicting elegance and class, and brings about a sense of sophistication that signifies dignity and authority. Raymond, through its new Black campaign, endeavours to engage with consumers through an authentic and honest narrative — weaving a special connect through portraying a versatile collection, which is more than just a colour and more than how the world perceives the colour black.

It is actually the realisation that the film is a visually impaired person’s interpretation of black, which makes it go beyond the domain of fictitious, glorified fashion and into a real journey inside the narrator’s mind. Only a brand like Raymond could bravely embrace authenticity and seamlessly mash it up with fashion. Hats off to Raymond for once again being The Complete Man.

In sharp contrast to the elegant Raymond commercial is the Grand Ole Man of India, Amitabh Bachchan, championing Navratna Oil as an Acapella singer singing Sar jo tera chakraye. This song from the movie Pyaasa has been hummed by generations, and for decades. The song has been used as a backdrop for the ambidextrous portrayal of a barber offering a relaxing Champi providing instant relaxation from stress, tension, headaches and sleeplessness making Bachchan the Raahat Raja. What is interesting in what is otherwise a very coarse rendition is that the entire music has been created with the use of body parts. The sound track therefore is more interesting than the Bachchan antics.

Bachchan as the acapella singer-performer is good, but honestly, at his age and with his stature, methinks Big B should avoid such like roles. They do not enhance his standing, infact, diminish and trivialise his personal brand. There is yet another rendition of Rahaat Raja on-air, again played by Amitabh Bachchan, this time a nautanki style adaptation again of Sar jo tera chakraye with Big B imitating Johnny Walker. A below par commercial. Somehow, it is becoming a common belief in advertising that if you are targeting the bottom-of-the-pyramid customers, especially in rural India, then your communication can substitute for buffoonery, and yet be appreciated.

My understanding from so many years in the business is that bad advertising is just bad advertising and just because it is for lower class audiences, you cannot make it stupid and mindless. Unfortunately, Amitabh Bachchan as Rahaat Raja does both himself and the brand a big disservice with his witless and class-less act. I wish to God that more and more ad agencies produce more and more advertising like All Black for Raymond. Not because it is elitist, but because it has a soul. A soul that builds brands. A soul that attracts and binds customers. A soul that tells you that you can trust this brand. Because, eventually the bond between brand and customer is pretty much black-and-white. Buy or bye-bye.

(Sandeep Goyal is an advertising veteran. He has worked for 30 years in leadership positions at JWT, Rediffusion, Zee Telefilms and Dentsu)