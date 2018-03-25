NEW DELHI: In the last one decade, Toyota Kirloskar has cemented its leadership in the utility vehicle segment and the company is now ready to make a mark in the electric vehicle (EV) space. In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Standard, Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman and Whole-time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, spoke about company’s partnership with Suzuki Motor, their readiness for EVs and BS-VI engines, investment plans and more.

How is FY2017-18 turning out for Toyota? What are your expectations for the next fiscal?

We will likely end up selling 150,000 units of vehicles in the ongoing fiscal and expect to sell around 160,000 units in the next. Growth will be limited at around 7 per cent because we sell expensive products. Our next launch, the mid-size sedan Yaris, will boost numbers but I don’t want to take too much credit immediately.

How is your partnership with Suzuki Motor to develop electric vehicles taking shape?

EV collaboration will go ahead as being planned by the Japan office. Clearly, Suzuki and Toyota will collaborate and come out with suitable vehicles such as hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles or maybe both. We will come out with something that can surely reduce carbon footprint. I think the first car developed by the two companies will be after 2020.

Do you think flip-flops in government policies impact your plans for EVs?

The good thing is that the government is listening to everybody; they have to come out with a decision on how to incentivise EVs and hybrid vehicles. They have a problem in terms of bringing down the oil import, which is why they want to go electric, but going electric is not easy. It might happen in the next 50 years, but till then, we have to import oils.

What is your assessment on the electrification process taking place in India and how ready is Toyota?

Going by the current pace, I don’t think there will be more than 10 per cent EVs on road by 2030, but that 10 per cent is a good number as market size would touch 5 million vehicles by then. Certain pockets will automatically become electric, for example, Bengaluru and Mysuru region etc. If the state government starts giving incentives for setting up charging infrastructure, it can certainly lift the EV momentum. We can make hybrid cars, we have the tech. We are doing experiments in France to develop EVs. We have made hydrogen cars and commercialise it.

Are you ready for the BS-VI transmission and phasing out diesel engines in India?

BS-VI plans are going absolutely fine and we will roll out BS-VI vehicles by April 1, 2020. If the government wants us to roll out earlier, we are in a position to do so, but we need some lead time, say eight months to one year. In India, the demand for diesel is strong, so until there is a public policy that discourages diesel, we will continue to make diesel.

Any plans to bring new investment in India or assembling Lexus cars locally?

Until we fill up our existing capacity of three lakh units per year, we would not be investing in capacity expansion. We have launched the Lexus series now and got a number of hybrid models that we may start assembling here. It will depend on the demand it picks up.