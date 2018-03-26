NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building initiative targeting its cutting edge technology SkyRev360, a Make in India initiative in strategic collaboration with IATA.

The MoU was signed by S Suresh, Board Member (Finance), AAI and Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO, IATA in the presence of senior officials of AAI and IATA at Geneva, Switzerland recently.

AAI under International Civil Aviation Organizations' theme of 'No Country Left Behind' is targeting Air Navigation Service Providers and Airport Operators worldwide by sharing its comprehensive e-data gathering, Invoicing and Collection solution ie. SkyRev360.

Many countries have shown keen interest in SkyRev360.

AAI has won a global bid at Laos and implementation of SkyRev360 is under process.

On the occasion Mr Suresh reiterated AAI's vision of going global by providing the world aviation fraternity AAI's cutting edge technologies such as SkyRev360, GAGAN, Airport Consultancy, Development and Designing.

He also said the capacity building initiative will help AAI in developing professional workforce to address the problems faced by world aviation fraternity relating to e-data gathering, Invoicing and collection of Aeronautical and non-aeronautical charges.