KOZHIKODE: The pro-CPI (M) Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will launch a country-wide stir on April 2 against the Centre's decision on Fixed Term Employment (FTE) in the country.

The National General Council of the premier trade union which concluded here also decided to intensify struggles, both independent and joint with others, to achieve the just demands of the working people.

It also decided to launch ''Pol Khol Halla Bol' (Expose and Protest) action programme at the call of Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan ( National Platform of Class mass and social organisations) on the occasion of completion of four years of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance Government on May 23, 2018 with massive mobilizations at state/district headquarters.

Jail Bharo stir along with peasant and agricultural workers organisations on demands of workers-peasants and agricultural workers will be held on Quit India day on August 9.

Joint mobilization of five lakhs workers, peasants and agricultural workers will be organized on September, 5 2018 in connection with '' Mazdoor Kisan Rally' in New Delhi.