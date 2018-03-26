NEW DELHI:In a bid to bring down pollution levels, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to consider increasing the price of diesel in order to lessen the consumption of it. The bench also proposed a roll out of Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) fuel across 13 metros by April 1, 2019 and directed the central government to consult the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and get their reply on this proposal.

Subsidy on diesel had been ended by the government some time back, and the government has said categorically that it has no intention of going back to the subsidy regime as it was “anti-poor”.

However, by the basic nature of the two types of fuel, diesel is heavier and is extracted in a method from crude (which is the same price for petrol and diesel) that makes in inherently cheaper.Petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan had recently said that the government plans to launch BS-VI compliant fuel by April 2020. With pollution in Delhi reaching alarming levels, the Petroleum Ministry had earlier decided to prepone the introduction of BS-VI grade auto fuels in the National Capital Territory of Delhi from April 1, 2018, instead of April 1, 2020.

However, automobile representatives feel that moving into a newer emission standard in a phased manner will create problems. “... they will repeat the same mistakes they did in 2010 when BS-III to BS-IV transmission took place in phases. For instance, heavy commercial vehicles which travel far won’t get BS-VI compliant fuel when they are in a city which is not in the list,” Vishnu Mathur, director general of Siam said.