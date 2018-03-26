NEW DELHI: When it comes to money management, the money-making population of India stands at a very difficult juncture as a majority of them lack basic financial knowledge. Financial literacy is yet to figure in the priority list of an average Indian. According to a global survey conducted by Standard and Poors Financial Services LLC, India, 76 per cent of adult population in the country does not understand key financial concepts.

This is despite the fact that India continues to improve its financial inclusion status. As per a CRISIL report, India’s overall score on financial inclusion has improved in recent times.Experts say that neglecting the importance of financial literacy in school education system is a key reason why we make wrong financial decisions. Shailesh Singh, Chief People Officer, Max Life Insurance, said, “It is widely believed that financial literacy is more important for adults as compared to any other age group, which is a myth. The desired results can only be achieved once we start educating our kids about the skills they need, to develop a strong foundation for lifelong financial competence.”

Preeti Khurana, chief editor of ClearTax, concur. “At young age, when school-goers are taught arithmetic and compounding interest, they should also learn the basics of taxation, savings and investment,” she added.The government, education boards and regulators did take initiatives such as adopting a National Strategy for Financial Education, but it is yet to reap benefits and a lot is needed to be done. “A joint effort by various stakeholders including NGOs and civil societies, by using all channels of mass communication, is required to effectively implement the strategy,” Singh said.

Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive, Value Research, said five sessions can instil financial awareness among school-goers, and it is important to continue the learning after school too.Kumar said adequate transparency should be followed in the whole system. “Terms and conditions of any policy should be written in the simplest way possible. Buyers should evaluate accurately the kind of return they will have from that. Sadly, this is not the case right now, as people with poor knowledge of financial markets continue to make stupid investment decisions,” he said.“Everyone has a life insurance that they don’t need, but they don’t know about mutual funds SIP. Times have changed, you just can’t rely on PPF to meet long-term goals,” he said.