NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a capacity-building initiative targeting its cutting-edge technology, SkyRev360, a Make in India initiative in strategic collaboration with IATA.

The MoU was signed by S Suresh, Board Member (Finance), AAI and Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO, IATA in the presence of senior officials of AAI and IATA in Geneva last week.

AAI, under the International Civil Aviation Organisations’ theme of ‘No Country Left Behind’ is targeting Air Navigation Service Providers and Airport Operators worldwide by sharing its comprehensive e- data gathering, invoicing and collection solution, SkyRev360. Many countries have shown keen interest in SkyRev360.

“AAI aims to go global by providing the world aviation fraternity cutting edge technologies such as SkyRev360, GAGAN, NOCAS, Airport Consultancy, Development and Designing. The capacity building initiative will help AAI in developing professional workforce to address the problems faced by world aviation fraternity relating to e-data gathering, invoicing and collection of aeronautical and non-aeronautical charges,” said Suresh.

Furthermore, Alexandre de Juniac while addressing the gathering appreciated AAI’s role in helping various countries facing problems for invoicing and collection of aeronautical and non-aeronautical charges, thus propagating ICAO’s theme of ‘No Countries Left Behind.’