CHENNAI: Nippon Paint, Asia's leading paint manufacturer, today tied up as associate sponsor with IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

Nippon Paint released a new television commercial "Yellow Podu, Whistle Podu", featuring some CSK cricketers - Murali Vijay, Kedhar Jadav, Ambati Rayudu, with the brand mascot- the Blobbies, a press note said.

The company's logo will appear on the arm of the player's shirts.

Nippon Paint India, president - Decorative Paint, S Mahesh Anand, said, "we are extremely excited to team up as associate sponsors for IPL's comeback kings, the Chennai Super Kings.

Nippon Paint is excited to 'DoubleTheGethu' and celebrate with the much-loved 'WhistlePodu."