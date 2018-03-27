NEW DELHI: SBI Card today said it has partnered with IMA to launch 'Doctor's SBI Card' which among other things offers professional indemnity insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to protect doctors against professional risks and liabilities.

"The product has been designed in close association with Indian Medical Association (IMA) and is based on research and insights into the distinct requirements and lifestyles of doctors," the company said at the launch of the card here.

Doctor's SBI Card, it said, offers industry-first feature of professional indemnity insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to protect doctors against professional risks and liabilities.

In their profession, doctors may face unforeseen events giving rise to risk of claims from patients or related parties.

"To safeguard their professional interest, the card offers cover for legal and defense costs as well as out of court settlements and court awards," it said.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO of SBI Card Hardayal Prasad said the card integrates industry-first features such as professional indemnity insurance cover and accelerated rewards on medical supplies purchase for the benefit of doctors running private clinics.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited (SBI Card) is an Indian financial services company to offer Indian consumers extensive access to a wide range of world-class, value-added payment products and services.

Presently, the brand has a wide customer base of over 5.9 million. It has a market share of 16 per cent.