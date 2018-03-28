CHENNAI:While a rapid consolidation is seen as a welcome sign for India’s hyper-competitive telecom industry, financial recovery with pricing power is still a few quarters away, stated ICRA.

The intense price war, especially propelled by Reliance Jio’s relentless push to acquire subscribers, has exerted significant pressure on the industry in FY18 and continues to remain intense as the incumbents are contesting to acquire subscribers of the exiting telcos. The industry estimates pegged industry’s consolidated debt at `5 lakh crore amid hyper-competition.

Harsh Jagnani, sector head & vice-president – corporate ratings firm, ICRA, said: “The exit of smaller telcos has provided an opportunity for larger telcos to garner subscribers and the competition for them remains intense. We expect the migration of subscribers from the exiting telcos to the continuing telcos to complete over the next six months.

But until such time, Jagnani said, the pricing levels in the industry are unlikely to see any material improvement. This can be witnessed from the fact that the trend of steady increase in Average Revenue per SIM (ARPS), led by RJio’s plans, witnessed till December 2017 has since been reversed due to discounted price offerings.