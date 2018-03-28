CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its entire range of vehicles by a minimum of two per cent, effective from April 1.This increase in prices is necessitated by rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulation, the company said in a release.

The AIS 140 regulation mandates a vehicle tracking device and one or more emergency buttons in all existing and new public service vehicles from April 1, 2018.“This increase in price is owing to rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulation.“The proposed price increase will be effective April 1, 2018,” it added.

With the price hike, Leyland joins a host of other automakers such as Tata Motors, Nissan, Audi, who have also announced increases in the prices of their vehicles from April 1, citing the rise in input costs.Last week, Tata Motors and Nissan India had announced a hike in prices of their models from next month.

German luxury carmaker Audi has also announced to hike prices in the range of ` 1-9 lakh, effective April 1, to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the budget.