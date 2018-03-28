MUMBAI:Bandhan Bank Ltd on Tuesday made its stock market debut, listing at a premium of 29.3 per cent at Rs 485 per share on BSE as against its issue price of Rs 375. In fact, the scrip touched a high of 33.1 per cent at Rs 499 and closed at Rs 477. In all, 35.11 million shares changed hands on both the bourses on day one.

As per the data released by Axis Capital, the qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed nearly 38.6 times the number of shares on offer, while the retail segment was fully subscribed.

Similarly, shares reserved for high networth investor too were subscribed 13.8 times.The bank’s IPO was subscribed 14.6 times on the final day of bidding and raked in Rs 4,473 crore. The price-to-book value ratio is closer to the country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank and much higher than peers like RBL Bank, IDFC Bank, Ujjivan Financial and Equitas Holding. Following the fresh issue, Bandhan Bank was available at a multiple of 4.9 times its nine-month FY18 book value.

The bank’s gross NPAs ratio is better than its peer despite its over-reliance on microfinance loans that are considered risky.As on December, 2017 Bandhan Bank has 887 branches with a significant presence in north and north-east India with states like West Bengal, Assam and Bihar together accounting for 56.37 per cent of the bank’s branches.