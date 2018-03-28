NEW DELHI: Revenue collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections fell for the second straight month in February to Rs 85,174 crore as about one third of the registered companies failed to file returns.Around 59.51 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed for the month of February till March 25 — 69 per cent of total taxpayers who are required to file monthly returns, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The collection slipped by Rs 1,144 crore from Rs 86,318 crore in January to Rs 85,174 crore.

Of the total collection, Rs 14,945 crore was collected as CGST, Rs 20,456 crore was collected as SGST; Rs 42,456 crores was collected as IGST and Rs 7,317 crores was collected as compensation cess.

“The total collection of CGST and SGST up to March 26 (for February) is Rs 255.64 billion and Rs 338.8 billion respectively, including transfers by way of settlement,” the statement added.

It added that Rs 12,140 crore was being transferred from IGST to CGST account and Rs 13,424 crores from IGST to SGST account by way of settlement of funds on account of cross utilisation of IGST credit. “Thus, a total amount of Rs 25,564 crores is being transferred from IGST to CGST and SGST account by way of settlement,” the Ministry said.

The number of returns filed each month has not crossed 70 lakh though the number of tax payers registered with the GSTN has crossed one crore.Around 18 lakh are under composition scheme, who have to file quarterly returns. Last month, the Ministry had reported that 1.23 lakh companies registered under the composite scheme had opted out and had become regular taxpayers.

On the contrary, the claims for input credits are higher than expected at Rs 1.5 trillion. The government is already taking a closer look at input credit claims of taxpayers and earlier this month, the Central Board of Excise and Customs had issued a guidance note on verification of transition credit claims greater than Rs 25 lakh.While the experts warned that the downtrend will upset the revenue mathematics in the long run, the CBEC chairperson Vanaja Sarna said GST collection will see buoyancy from April and will cross Rs 90,000 crore per month.