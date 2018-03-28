India's April-February fiscal deficit touches 120 per cent of full-year target
By Reuters | Published: 28th March 2018 04:56 PM |
Last Updated: 28th March 2018 04:56 PM |
NEW DELHI: India reported a fiscal deficit of 7.2 trillion rupees ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month.
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.03 trillion rupees, government data showed on Wednesday.
($1 = 65.2075 rupees)