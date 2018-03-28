Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.03 trillion rupees. (File | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: India reported a fiscal deficit of 7.2 trillion rupees ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month.

Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.03 trillion rupees, government data showed on Wednesday.

($1 = 65.2075 rupees)