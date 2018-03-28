Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmdabad. (Photo |

India's top cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved its $1.1 billion bid to buy Binani Industries Ltd's cement unit.

UltraTech offered on March 19 to buy Binani Cement Ltd, days after a group comprising cement maker Dalmia Bharat and a fund backed by Bain Capital and India's Piramal Enterprises said its bid for Binani Cement had won approval from the company's panel of creditors.

The bidding process for Binani Cement was overseen by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which deals with insolvency and company disputes.