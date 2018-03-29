High concentration of coconut groves in Chitradurga and Davangere has ensured that there is no scarcity of tender coconuts in the region | Vinod Kumar T

CHITRADURGA: As Chitradurga and Davangere districts produce tender coconuts in abundance, there is no scarcity of the coconut, although the prices have increased from Rs 20 last year to Rs 30 this year. Compared to last year’s tender coconut, the water inside the coco palm is high due to good rains in both the districts.

Adding to this, the high concentration of coconut groves in the region has ensured there is no scarcity. Further, tender coconut sellers have captive suppliers who ensure sales.

However, Thippeswamy, a tender coconut vendor in Chitradurga city told Express, “There is no shortage of tender coconuts and we are getting coconut palms from farmers, but we may face shortage in May when summer is at its peak. Besides, suppliers are also giving coconuts to outsiders who pay higher. Further, mite attacks on tender coconut trees are common in summer, which may reduce production.”

Termed as the second largest coconut producing district in the state, farmers have faced severe problem due to the depleting groundwater levels and sun stroke. However, this year, the recent mid-summer rains that lashed the districts protected the plants from drying up.

As per the statistics available with the horticulture department, about 58,715 hectares is under coconut cultivation, of which Hosadurga has a sizeable number with 25,297 hectares.Balakrishna, deputy director of horticulture, told Express, “During last year, farmers suffered heavy loss of coconut trees, Hosadurga with approximately 300 hectares was the maximum, however with the support of the national horticultural mission and coconut development corporation, the extent of plantation has improved.