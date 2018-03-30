CHENNAI: Even as the government is building new roads at a breakneck speed, going into the general elections in 2019, an estimated 25 national highway (NH) toll projects involving Rs 19,435 crore of debt would be at risk as a result of new economic corridors under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

“Out of the total affected project, projects with debt at a moderate risk have an aggregate debt of Rs 3,483 crore, while the aggregate debt under high risk is about Rs 6,536 crore, which accounts for ~34% of the total debt at risk,” said Shubham Jain, Vice-President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

The Bharatmala network, designed on the shortest route, is a step in the right direction. However, it will impact the existing network by directly competing with a few stretches, including some of the existing BOT (toll) road projects, according to ICRA. The ratings firm has assessed the impact of the proposed 44 economic corridors (EC) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in terms of risk of traffic diversion, which could, in turn, have an impact on the debt servicing ability of some of the BOT (toll) and OMT projects.

Of the 44 economic corridors, about 21 ECs would partially or fully affect the existing alignments while the remaining 23 corridors involve upgradation of the existing alignment and, thus, will not result in any deviation from existing alignments. Among the 21 corridors that affect the existing network, eight have a totally different route (shortest route between origin and destination) as against the existing route, while the remaining 13 ECs have some deviations from the existing alignment. Overall, as per ICRA’s analysis, there are 24 BOT (toll) projects and one OMT road project whose traffic could get affected due to the proposed ECs.

“The traffic diversion risk for about 72 per cent of the projects is low, while 16 per cent of the projects have a moderate risk, and the remaining 12 per cent of the projects have high risk of leakage in traffic with the availability of an alternate route,” said Jain.

He said that stretches under ECs of Bharatmala Pariyojana traverse a new route completely and hence do not fit into the description of additional tollways as defined in the concession agreement. Consequently, traffic loss/diversion arising out of these would not get compensated under the concession agreement.