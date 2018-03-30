NEW DELHI: GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday said it would be annually receiving about 90 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG terminals in the U.S.

GAIL has long-term deals to annually buy 5.8 million tonnes U.S. LNG.

GAIL would be procuring about $2 billion worth of LNG per annum from USA from the fiscal year 2018/19.

GAIL on Saturday received its first consignment of LNG from the U.S. under the long-term deals at Dabhol terminal in western India.