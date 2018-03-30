MUMBAI:IT was meant to dispel concerns about alleged wrongdoing, but the brief, unscheduled media interaction by ICICI Bank Chairman M K Sharma here on Thursday offered more questions than answers.

Sharma’s remarks—an abridged version of ICICI’s Wednesday statement– reiterated the bank management’s and board’s strong backing to its CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar amid allegations that the latter abused her position, offered loans to Videocon, and made private gains.

“Terms and conditions of the loan were similar to those offered by other banks in the consortium, which constitute 90 per cent of the consortium. The loan was disbursed to an escrow pool account and not directly to the Videocon group. The board concluded there was no question or scope for any favouritism, nepotism and quid pro quo on the part of Kochhar. No individual employee has the ability to influence credit given by the bank,” Sharma said.

His remarks came on a day when markets closed for three successive days until Monday, saving the ICICI scrip from getting whipsawed. According to Sharma, Kochhar made all disclosures required under the law and the bank too had “satisfactorily replied” to questions from regulators, but he declined to disclose specifics.“It’s a privileged communication, so the company cannot share specific details about queries by the regulator,” he explained.

The bank did not see any conflict of interest as Kochhar wasn’t the chairperson of the committee that lent money to Videocon and also because Videocon wasn’t an investor in NuPower Renewables, run by Kochhar’s husband. What Sharma and ICICI overlooked was the fact Videocon was an investor in NuPower, as per the whistleblower Arvind Gupta’s account.