NEW DELHI: Come April 1, companies will have to adopt much more detailed ways to record and recognise revenue, with the government notifying the beginning of new accounting standards.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has notified Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 115 which would be effective from the new financial year, starting Sunday.

According to experts, the new standard will help companies and the authorities by bringing in more transparent accounting of revenues. The move will also have an impact on companies operating in diverse sectors, including technology, real estate and telecom.

According to officials, the objective of Ind AS 115 is to establish the principles that should be applied when reporting useful information to users of financial statements, like the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows arising from a contract with a customer.

The standard also requires an entity to recognise revenue “to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services”, it noted.

Once the new standard goes into effect, the other two standards Ind AS 18 and 11, which are related to revenue and construction contracts, would be withdrawn. Experts like Sandip, Khetan, National Leader and Partner (Financial Accounting Advisory Services) point out that while the effect of Ind AS 115 would vary, some companies might face significant changes in revenue recognition — especially in sectors like EPC, technology, mining and metals, real estate, telecom etc.

“The standard is likely to affect the measurement, recognition...and disclosure of revenue, which is typically an entity’s most important financial performance indicator ‘ keenly scrutinised by investors and analysts,” he said.

Former ICAI President Manoj Fadnis added that Ind AS 115 would help in having “more accurate and transparent accounting” ways. However, companies might face challenges in implementing the standard in the first quarter of the next financial year, he added.

