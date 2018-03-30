NEW DELHI: After tightening the noose over defaulting businessmen and high-risk individuals to prevent them from flying abroad, the government has initiated a move to deny visas to corrupt government officials and senior management of PSUs and PSBs whose names have figured in any financial frauds and transactions.

“The government has framed a guideline, according to which it may deny travel visa to all government officials, including senior bureaucrats, senior management of public sector units and PSBs who are facing a probe or who are named in an FIR registered by investigative agencies,” a senior official in the Ministry of Finance said.

The guideline will be applicable to all senior bureaucrats in key ministries.“As a policy, ordinarily, a passport will not be granted if a disciplinary proceeding is pending against the officer,” the Department of Personnel and Training said in a guideline issued recently.However, no action will be taken if it is a private complaint.

“Vigilance clearance shall not be withheld due to an FIR filed on the basis of a private complaint unless a charge sheet has been filed by the investigating agency, provided that there are no directions to the contrary by a competent court of law,” DoPT said.

Earlier this month, the government had framed a rule to prevent high-risk individuals and businessmen from leaving the country.