MUMBAI:In a double whammy, the RBI has penalized private lender ICICI Bank for flouting norms retailed to the sale of securities.In a statement issued on Thursday, the central bank said it had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 58.9 crore on ICICI Bank for non-compliance with rules related to the sale of securities held in the bank’s held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolio.

“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” RBI said.

According to ICICI, it continued sales from the HTM portfolio for a few weeks during the quarter ended March 2017 due to a genuine misunderstanding on the timing of the applicability of RBI’s directive.

It further added that the bank, in its annual report for FY17, had disclosed that it had sold more than 5 per cent of investments categorised as HTM. However, it did not make the specified additional disclosure at that time, ICICI said.

Typically, RBI prescribes the limit up to which banks can sell securities in the HTM category.