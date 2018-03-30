MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited's telecom venture Reliance Jio announced a year-long extension of benefits to its Jio Prime Members at no additional fee.

As per an official statement from the firm, all Jio Prime members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits until March 31 this year, will get another year of complimentary benefits at no charge.

For new Jio users, the Jio Prime Membership will continue to be available at an annual membership fee of Rs 99, the statement noted.

In order to avail extended benefits, existing Jio Prime members may download the MyJio app and register for complimentary membership for the next 12 months. Moreover, Jio Prime members joining on or after April 1 will be required to pay Rs. 99 during on-boarding for the annual subscription.

Jio Prime was launched last year, whereby customers subscribed to the services on or before March 31 were asked to pay a one-time fee of Rs. 99 to avail benefits.

Alongside the launch of the same, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani had announced that Reliance Jio had crossed a subscriber base of 100 million, thus leading to the rollout of the membership plan.

