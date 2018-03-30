NEW DELHI: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced commencement of daily direct flights from May 1 on the Delhi-Leh route. The airline also announced discounts on this route and said fares will start from Rs 3,999. Fares are usually high on the Delhi-Leh route, which is considered a non-trunk route due to the small number of flights.

According to the company, the service will be operated from Terminal 1D at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Leh is the 46th domestic destination to be added to SpiceJet’s pan-India network, the budget carrier said in a statement.

“To celebrate the launch, SpiceJet has announced a limited-period special, introductory, all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 3,999 and return fare of Rs 7,799 applicable for bookings made on a first come, first served basis.” The airline said that it would deploy a Boeing 737-700 aircraft on the route.