NEW DELHI: India on Friday received its first shipment of liquid natural gas (LNG) from the United States, the first of many expected to arrive under the recently signed long-term supply deal. The shipment, which was flagged off from Sabine Pass, Louisiana, during the first week of March, reached the port of Dabhol in Maharashtra on the MV Meridian, having missed its initial March 28 date of arrival by two days.

According to GAIL India, which has contracted 3.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from US energy firm Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass liquefaction facility, it will receive around 90 shipments from US terminals per annum.

“GAIL is one of the early movers to contract US LNG and has 5.8 million tonnes per annum of US LNG in its portfolio. GAIL shall be receiving around 90 cargoes per annum from Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG terminals,” GAIL’s statement said, adding that its customers will benefit a great deal from the LNG shipments, which are indexed to the US Henry Hub gas index.

“GAIL will have an optimum portfolio mix of LNG indexed to Henry Hub (HH) and crude oil and the customers will benefit from such a unique price blend,” it said.

These shipments are part of the Indian and US establishments’ efforts to hike oil and gas supply from the US’ massive shale reserves.