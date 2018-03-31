NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Saturday launched the 2018 editions of its motorcycles CBR 250R and CB Hornet 160R at Rs 1,63,584 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 84,675 respectively.



The new CBR 250R is powered by a 249.60cc "DOHC" engine and "gets a two-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), all-LED headlamp and position lamp on each side", the company said in a statement.



The statement also said the new model is available in two variants -- standard and ABS.



The 2018 edition of CB Hornet 160R is powered by 160cc "HET" engine.



According to the statement, the new edition of CB Hornet 160R is available in four variants -- "standard (front disc, rear drum), CBS (front and rear disc), ABS standard (front disc, rear drum) and ABS deluxe (front and rear disc)".

