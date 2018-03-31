BENGALURU: Jet Airways announced a four-day special fare on its tickets for select routes on its international network as well as 45-city domestic network on Friday. An official release said the Easter discount sale will be on from Friday (March 30) to Monday (April 2) on both the Premiere and Economy categories. For international travel, a discount of 30 percent is offered on the base fare of both classes.

“The special fares for international travel are applicable for both one-way as well as return journeys and can be availed for bookings on routes from India to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat, Kathmandu, Dhaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Toronto,” the release said.

In the case of domestic travel, a 20 discount for Premiere bookings and 10 percent discount for Economy class will be offered on one-way journeys. These tickets are valid from the date of purchase and until September 30, 2018, the release said.