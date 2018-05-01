Home Business

GAIL signs Rs 2,000 crore loan agreement with SBI 

The loan is for a 15-year tenure, the company said in a statement without saying what interest rate it would pay on the borrowing.

Published: 01st May 2018 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned gas utility GAIL India today said it has borrowed Rs 2,000 crore loan from State Bank of India (SBI) to meet its general capital expenditure requirement.

The loan is for a 15-year tenure, the company said in a statement without saying what interest rate it would pay on the borrowing.

GAIL said it signed with SBI "a rupee term loan agreement of Rs 2,000 crore having a door-to-door tenure of 15 years.

The purpose of the loan is for general capital expenditure of GAIL, mainly in the gas pipeline projects, in the forthcoming years.

" The pact was signed in the presence of GAIL Director (Finance) Subir Purkayastha and SBI General Manager S K Pradhan.

"During their discussions, GAIL and SBI officials said that the loan agreement is an important milestone in the mutually beneficial relationship that the two organisations share in their path of growth," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI  GAIL India
More from this section

India infrastructure output growth slows to three-year low in 2017-18

RBI

RBI allows foreign investors to invest in T-bills

apple

Apple in charts before second-quarter earnings

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today