Home Business

Government extends deadline to receive initial bids for Air India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, keen to sell the loss-making, debt-ridden airline, finalised plans in late March to divest a 76 percent stake and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt.

Published: 01st May 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

air india

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has extended the deadline to receive initial bids for its stake in state-run carrier Air India to May 31 from May 14, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.

India will announce the qualified bidders for the beleaguered airline on June 15, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, keen to sell the loss-making, debt-ridden airline, finalised plans in late March to divest a 76 percent stake and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt.

After the terms were disclosed, no company has come forward to say it is interested or to reaffirm previous interest, while Jet Airways and rival IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, have already publicly opted out of the race.

In April, sources told Reuters that India's steel-to-autos conglomerate Tata Group, widely seen as a potential suitor for Air India, is also unlikely to consider a bid for the state-run carrier as the government's terms are too onerous. Tata Group has not issued an official statement yet.

In its initial terms the government said the winning bidder cannot merge the airline with existing businesses as long as the government holds a stake. The winner may also be required to list Air India and would need to abide by rules set to safeguard employee interests, restricting its ability to cut staff.

Earlier on Wednesday the civil aviation ministry made public 160 queries it had received from interested bidders seeking clarity on the initial terms. These were mainly about the impact of the government's decision to hold a 24 percent stake, the make-up of the airline's debt and liabilities, its latest financial performance and workforce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modi Air India
More from this section
L&T

L&T to sell electrical and automation business for USD 2.1 billion

BPCL to shut Bina refinery from mid-September for 45 days

Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in India's Bina refinery 

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
Shane Watson and M S Dhoni scored scintillating half-centuries to set up a 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils here tonight, taking the two-time IPL champions closer to a play-off berth. | PTI
IN PICTURES | IPL 2018: Shane Watson, MS Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao