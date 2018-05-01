Home Business

India, Japan keen to bolster cooperation in cyber security, start-ups 

Published: 01st May 2018 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today met Japan's Minister of Economy Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko and discussed wide ranging issues including creation of start-up hub, cooperation in the field of cyber security and exchange of IT professionals.

"There is a great convergence between the two countries. The minister has expressed a keen desire to work more into the field of cyber security.

As he rightly puts it, Japan is the centre of hardware and India is the center of software how can we work together more and more," Prasad said after the meeting.

During the talks, Prasad called for a mutually complimentary relationship between two countries leveraging the hardware potential of Japan and India's digital prowess.

The high level delegation dwelled on creation of a start-up hub in Bengaluru to boost the start-up India scheme.

Elaborating on the growing digital clout of India, Prasad said that the country now represents a huge digital market.

The current digital ecosystem has seen 21 Japanese companies investing over Rs 3,800 crore in electronics manufacturing incentive scheme.

The Japanese side assured about the creation of joint working groups for exchanges between IT professionals, a source privy to the dvelopment said.

