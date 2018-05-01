Home Business

WhatsApp founder Jan Koum to leave Facebook

Koum confirmed on his Facebook page today that he's leaving, saying it is time for him to "move on."

Whatsapp co-founder and CEO Jan Koum. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Jan Koum, the CEO of WhatsApp, is leaving the company and Facebook.

His messaging app is known for protecting the privacy of its users using strong encryption.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented that he will "miss working closely" with Koum.

Facebook is reckoning with the worst privacy crisis in its history, not to mention questions over how it handles user data and, broadly speaking, whether it is good for the world.

Facebook bought WhatsApp for USD 19 billion in 2014.

Back then, Koum wrote that the deal wouldn't have happened if WhatsApp "had to compromise on the core principles that will always define our company, our vision and our product."

