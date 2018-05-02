Home Business

Amazon invests Rs 2,600-crore more in India to take on Walmart

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos had earlier committed to invest a whopping USD 5 billion in India to cash-in on the rapid growth in e-commerce.

Published: 02nd May 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

BENGALURU: World's largest e-commerce player Amazon has invested an additional Rs 2,600 crore in its India operations ahead of the US retail giant Walmart taking over the country's e-tail major Flipkart.

"The Amazon board has accorded consent to allot 260 crore shares of Rs 10 face value aggregating Rs 2,600 crore to the shareholders on rights basis in the ratio of their shareholding," said Amazon Services Ltd in a filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

According to the Chennai-based business intelligence platform Paper.vc, which sourced the regulatory documents, the Seattle-based Amazon infused the additional capital into the Singapore-based Amazon Corporate Holdings Ltd and Amazon.com incs Ltd, which operate Amazon India e-tail business.

"Though the Board accorded consent on April 26, the regulatory filing was made with the RoC on Tuesday by Amazon Company Secretary Ankur Sharma," Paper.vc Vivek Durai told IANS on Wednesday.

Amazon Seller Services helps Indian sellers to hawk their diverse products online across India and worldwide.

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos had earlier committed to invest a whopping $5 billion in India to cash-in on the rapid growth in e-commerce.

Growing at about 30 per cent cumulative average growth rate (CAGR), the e-commerce business is projected to be about $200 billion of the gross merchandise value in a decade.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart Amazon Walmart Indian e-commerce market

Comments

More from this section

Rupee plunges 37 paise against US dollar

Indian economy

India fastest growing economy at 7.4 percent in 2018: International Monetary Fund

IMF says Asia vulnerable to sudden global tightening, protectionist shift

IPL2018
Videos
JACTO members arrested in Chennai following protest over pension scheme
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone echoed of elegance at Met Gala 2018 
Gallery
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat