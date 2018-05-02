Home Business

Amazon offers to buy 60 percent stake in Flipkart 

Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion and is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc's bid for the e-commerce company.

Published: 02nd May 2018 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy a 60 percent stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion and is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc's bid for the e-commerce company, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Reuters in April reported that Walmart was likely to reach a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart by the end of June.

Representatives at Amazon, Flipkart and Walmart were not immediately available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon.com Flipkart Walmart
More from this section

HCL Tech Q4 net profit drops 9.8 poer cent to Rs 2,230 crore

Ashok Leyland sales up 78.8 per cent in April at 12,677 units

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto total sales up 26 per cent in April 

IPL2018
Videos
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | PTI
Due to Karnataka govt’s apathy, farmers have not received benefit of 'Fasal Bima Yojna': PM Modi
Gallery
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title