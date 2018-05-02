Apple reports second quarter profits of USD 13.8 billion, up 25.3 per cent

By PTI

NEW YORK: Apple reported a jump in second-quarter earnings today and announced a hefty new share buyback plan, although sales of iPhone smartphones narrowly missed expectations.

Apple reported a 25.3 per cent rise in earnings to USD 13.8 billion.

But iPhone sales for the quarter ending March 31 came in at 52.2 million, a bit below consensus estimates of 53 million. Shares rose 4.1 per cent to USD 176.07 in after-hours trading.