Ashok Leyland sales up 78.8 per cent in April at 12,677 units

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed by 97.88 per cent at 8,968 units in April as against 4,532 units in the year-ago period.

Published: 02nd May 2018 02:45 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland today reported 78.8 per cent jump in total sales at 12,677 units in April.

The company had sold 7,090 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed by 97.88 per cent at 8,968 units in April as against 4,532 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Light commercial vehicles sales were at 3,709 units last month as against 2,558 units in April last year, a growth of 44.99 per cent, the company said.

