Auto firms begin FY18 with robust domestic sales

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Automakers like Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors posted strong sales growth during the first month of the new financial year, with MSI continuing to break all-time monthly sales records in the domestic market.

According to figures released by the auto firms on Tuesday, MSI’s domestic sales stood at 1,64,978 units in April, up 14.2 per cent from 1,44,492 units sold during the same month last year, fuelled by strong sales of compact segment cars. Sales of Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped 31.8 per cent to 83,834 units last month as against 63,584 units in the year-ago month.

However, its mini segment sales, comprising of the Alto and WagonR, saw sales decline by 2.8 per cent to 37,794 units from 38,897 units in April last year.

MSI rival Hyundai also recorded decent growth during the month, but did not break into the double-digits. Hyundai Motor India posted a 4.4 per cent rise in domestic sales at 46,735 units compared to 44,758 units in April 2017. However, Hyundai’s exports rose 12 per cent at 13,009 units, bringing total sales to 59,744 units, up by 6 per cent compared to April 2017.

Meanwhile, both M&M and Tata Motors recorded robust growth, with the former reporting a 19.34 per cent increase in domestic sales and the latter an 86 per cent jump. According to figures released by M&M, the company sold 45,217 units domestically last month compared to 37,889 units in the same period of last year. Tata Motors sold 53,511 units in April in India against 28,844 units during the same month last year.

While its competitors retained positive sales growth during the month, Ford India’s domestic sales fell by 2.49 per cent.

“After a good FY18, we have had a strong start to FY19... The company has achieved good growth both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments,” M&M President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera, said.