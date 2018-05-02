Home Business

Bajaj Auto total sales up 26 per cent in April 

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 3,49,617 units, up 19 per cent, as against 2,93,932 units in the same month a year earlier, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Bajaj Auto

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto today reported a 26 per cent jump in total vehicle sales at 4,15,168 units in April this year.

The company had sold 3,29,800 vehicles units in the same month last year.

The two-wheeler major said its exports rose by 22 per cent during the month to 1,85,704 units from 1,51,913 units in the corresponding year-ago period.

In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto sales in April jumped by 83 per cent to 65,551 units as compared to 35,868 units in the year-ago month.

